Oxford Industries Inc. [NYSE: OXM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.42%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Tommy Bahama Launches Resort Concept with Re-Imagined Miramonte Resort & Spa.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, CA to Debut in Late 2023.

Over the last 12 months, OXM stock rose by 6.31%. The one-year Oxford Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.34. The average equity rating for OXM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 15.92 million shares outstanding and 14.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 260.11K shares, OXM stock reached a trading volume of 129999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXM shares is $122.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Oxford Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Oxford Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on OXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxford Industries Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

OXM Stock Performance Analysis:

Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, OXM shares gained by 18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.41, while it was recorded at 111.00 for the last single week of trading, and 93.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oxford Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04 and a Gross Margin at +61.76. Oxford Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.40.

Oxford Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

OXM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oxford Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Oxford Industries Inc. [OXM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,725 million, or 96.90% of OXM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,403,791, which is approximately -2.12% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,914,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.46 million in OXM stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $106.32 million in OXM stock with ownership of nearly -7.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oxford Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Oxford Industries Inc. [NYSE:OXM] by around 1,590,582 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 1,534,676 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 11,918,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,043,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,942 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 360,040 shares during the same period.