Exane BNP Paribas lifts General Mills Inc. [GIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $82.97 during the day while it closed the day at $82.78. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Blue Buffalo Partners with Dr. Evan Antin to Educate Pet Parents on Dog Dietary Triggers.

Digestive issues and skin sensitivities are among the top reasons pets visit their veterinarians.

Pet parents everywhere have spent much more time at home with their furry family members over the past few years and as a result, are more tuned in than ever to their unique needs, like their dietary health. Studies have shown that digestive issues and skin sensitivities are among the top reasons pet parents take their furry family members to the veterinarian. But what many pet parents don’t know is that these issues are often linked.

General Mills Inc. stock has also gained 4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has inclined by 6.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.52% and gained 22.86% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $48.37 billion, with 600.20 million shares outstanding and 592.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2379261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $78.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $70, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GIS stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 65 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.47, while it was recorded at 81.55 for the last single week of trading, and 72.95 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.43%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,267 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,625,506, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.06 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

680 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 22,297,071 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 27,410,925 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 400,484,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,192,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,561 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,933,502 shares during the same period.