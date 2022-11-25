Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.98 at the close of the session, up 1.38%. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Recommendation from Equinor’s nomination committee.

The nomination committee in Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) recommends that the company’s corporate assembly elects Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as new member to Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

Board member Bjørn Tore Godal, who has been a member since 2010, wishes to step down from his position as board member and the nomination committee recommends Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as shareholder-elected member of the board of directors.

Equinor ASA stock is now 40.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQNR Stock saw the intraday high of $36.20 and lowest of $35.595 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.92, which means current price is +37.01% above from all time high which was touched on 08/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 3445107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $37.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.96, while it was recorded at 34.80 for the last single week of trading, and 35.31 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $6,458 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 110,952,900, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,953,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.12 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $159.24 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 14,761,150 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 10,931,932 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 153,793,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,487,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,474,075 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,296,890 shares during the same period.