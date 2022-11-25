Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] moved up 23.36: Why It’s Important

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] gained 23.36% or 1.0 points to close at $5.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8023698 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with a 58% Increase in Revenues.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.011, the shares rose to $6.60 and dropped to $3.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBGI points out that the company has recorded -70.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 326.37K shares, DBGI reached to a volume of 8023698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.47. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -35.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 46.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.10% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP with ownership of 7,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $17000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 7,598 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 34,474 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,408 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,186 shares during the same period.