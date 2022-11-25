Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] closed the trading session at $437.52 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $428.88, while the highest price level was $448.3999. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Deere Reports Net Income of $2.246 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $7.131 Billion for Fiscal Year.

Fourth-quarter net income rises sharply on net sales gain of 40%, demonstrating strong execution in face of continued supply-chain constraints.

Market environment bolstered by favorable industry fundamentals and continuation of strong demand for farm and construction equipment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.60 percent and weekly performance of 7.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DE reached to a volume of 5076065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $401.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $396, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DE stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DE shares from 475 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 11.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 80.86.

DE stock trade performance evaluation

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.62, while it was recorded at 418.61 for the last single week of trading, and 367.34 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +30.97. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deere & Company [DE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 13.16%.

Deere & Company [DE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,711 million, or 78.60% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,093,821, which is approximately 0.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,648,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.16 billion in DE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.67 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -6.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 904 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 11,032,443 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 11,013,265 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 187,570,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,615,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,215,623 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 633,539 shares during the same period.