Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] fell -62.71% so far this year. What now?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 28.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.93. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Supply Chain Woes Could Mean Empty Stockings for Consumers.

Annual study from Coupa shows that retailers are battling challenges on all fronts during this critical revenue period including labor, supply chain, and more.

95% of retailers think that they cannot fulfill consumers’ holiday needs this holiday season, according to new research from Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14048664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupa Software Incorporated stands at 12.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.90%.

The market cap for COUP stock reached $4.72 billion, with 75.67 million shares outstanding and 75.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 14048664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $74.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on COUP stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 65 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has COUP stock performed recently?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.91, while it was recorded at 48.90 for the last single week of trading, and 74.61 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.62. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 10.14%.

Insider trade positions for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $4,496 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,140,751, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.12 million in COUP stocks shares; and MERITAGE GROUP LP, currently with $258.2 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 27.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 11,193,645 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 11,695,635 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 53,398,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,288,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,085,333 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,532 shares during the same period.