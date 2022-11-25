Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] moved down -3.65: Why It’s Important

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] loss -3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Cenntro to Exhibit Full Logistar EV Line and All Electric iChassis at CES 2023.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Press Event to Unveil Production iChassis on January 4, 2023.

Booth Meetings with Management Available for Institutional Investors, Sell-Side and Industry Analysts.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited represents 261.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $192.11 million with the latest information. CENN stock price has been found in the range of $0.74 to $0.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 6137660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.09. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9767, while it was recorded at 0.8028 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4751 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $16 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.26 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,951,903 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,582,355 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,824,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,359,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,683 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,022,374 shares during the same period.