Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down -13.51%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Aytu BioPharma Receives a 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, announced today that the Company received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”), granting the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The Company has until May 22, 2023 to meet the requirement. If at any time prior to May 22, 2023, the bid price of the Company’s Common Stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its Common Stock and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, including enacting a reverse stock split. On October 5, 2022, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of any whole number up to 1-for-20. Any reverse split would be determined by and at the discretion of the Company’s board of directors, and be permissible at any time before October 4, 2023.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock is now -85.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYTU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2257 and lowest of $0.185 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.40, which means current price is +28.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, AYTU reached a trading volume of 2968563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYTU shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has AYTU stock performed recently?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.36. With this latest performance, AYTU shares gained by 12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1823, while it was recorded at 0.2169 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5687 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.20% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,747,520, which is approximately 65.519% of the company’s market cap and around 4.86% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in AYTU stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 5,416,067 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 225,932 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 3,221,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,863,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,135,494 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 71,765 shares during the same period.