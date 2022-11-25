BofA Securities lifts Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Schedule Change for Carrier Presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Due to an unexpected travel delay, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, rather than the originally scheduled 11 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

A sum of 2606656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $44.63 and dropped to a low of $43.81 until finishing in the latest session at $44.16.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.25. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $44.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.59, while it was recorded at 43.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.50%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,035 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,755,404, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 82,377,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.32 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

465 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 31,132,986 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 33,085,162 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 661,205,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,423,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,888,094 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517,943 shares during the same period.