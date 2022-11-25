BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -39.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on November 14, 2022 that BIOLASE to Participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 1, 2022 in New York.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has been invited to participate in the 11th Annual Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference taking place December 1, 2022 in New York City. President and Chief Executive Office, John Beaver, and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Bright, will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the event.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with BIOLASE management, please contact BIOLASE’s investor relations firm, EVC Group, LLC at tkehrli@evcgroup.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2826312 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BIOLASE Inc. stands at 20.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.53%.

The market cap for BIOL stock reached $6.69 million, with 7.15 million shares outstanding and 7.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.89K shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 2826312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has BIOL stock performed recently?

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.60. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -50.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.30 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0959, while it was recorded at 1.5080 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9487 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.70% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 699,000, which is approximately 8.185% of the company’s market cap and around 1.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 275,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in BIOL stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.13 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 11.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 113,519 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 24,166 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,338,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,476,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 85 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.