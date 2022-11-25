Berenberg slashes price target on Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] – find out why.

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.29 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Cazoo Noteholders Voluntarily Extend Lock-Up Period.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or the “Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, today announces that holders (“Noteholders”) of 96% of its $630 million of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Convertible Notes”) have voluntarily elected to enter into extensions of their lock-up agreements with the Company as a sign of their continued support of the business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005953/en/.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock has also loss -24.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZOO stock has declined by -57.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.85% and lost -95.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CZOO stock reached $193.05 million, with 759.45 million shares outstanding and 65.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 2999896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

CZOO stock trade performance evaluation

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.17. With this latest performance, CZOO shares dropped by -24.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.92 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3992, while it was recorded at 0.2966 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3752 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at -4.02. Cazoo Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cazoo Group Ltd go to -1.68%.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74 million, or 39.40% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 46,829,640, which is approximately 61.482% of the company’s market cap and around 7.91% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 36,826,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in CZOO stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.68 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cazoo Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 33,817,231 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 47,166,652 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 211,366,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,350,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,929,346 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 15,861,311 shares during the same period.