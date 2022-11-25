Barclays slashes price target on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] – find out why.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE: HGV] closed the trading session at $42.07 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.73, while the highest price level was $43.17. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Hilton Grand Vacations Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) (“HGV” or “the Company”) today reports its third quarter of 2022 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.27 percent and weekly performance of -1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 648.17K shares, HGV reached to a volume of 4516685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGV shares is $65.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $62, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HGV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65.

HGV stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, HGV shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 42.15 for the last single week of trading, and 43.05 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. go to 26.06%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,792 million, or 99.90% of HGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGV stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 30,295,825, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,053,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.83 million in HGV stocks shares; and CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $325.08 million in HGV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE:HGV] by around 4,792,177 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 7,191,457 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 101,917,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,901,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,154 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 801,310 shares during the same period.