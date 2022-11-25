Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.45 during the day while it closed the day at $1.41. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Aurora and Ryder to Pilot On-Site Fleet Maintenance for Autonomous Trucking.

With Ryder technicians embedded in Aurora’s terminal, the companies aim to maximize the utilization of autonomous trucks.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, and Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announce a strategic collaboration to pilot on-site fleet maintenance. With Ryder technicians embedded at Aurora’s terminal in South Dallas, the goal is to support the current pilot operations and prepare for commercial operation at scale.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock has also loss -19.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUR stock has declined by -41.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.38% and lost -87.48% year-on date.

The market cap for AUR stock reached $1.70 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 331.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 3748192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

AUR stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.43. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1316, while it was recorded at 1.5300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2257 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $423 million, or 40.60% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 54,041,471, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.58 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $54.16 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 75,826,689 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 65,484,440 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 158,449,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,760,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,878,840 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,956,933 shares during the same period.