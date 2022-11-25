Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] is -78.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] gained 4.95% or 0.23 points to close at $4.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2984462 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Aurinia Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Net revenue of $55.8 million for Q3 2022; including $30.0 million milestone from Otsuka related to European Approval of LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin).

Adjusts net product revenue guidance to $100-105 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.69, the shares rose to $5.075 and dropped to $4.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUPH points out that the company has recorded -57.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 2984462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -34.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $270 million, or 40.40% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,713,055, which is approximately -1.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,677,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.71 million in AUPH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.37 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 12,690,347 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,372,017 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 35,202,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,265,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,231,639 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,694 shares during the same period.