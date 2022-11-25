Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] is -94.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 12.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Arcimoto Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split Ratio and Effectiveness Date.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Arcimoto, Inc.® (“Arcimoto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, today announced that it will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its common stock, no par value (“Common Stock”), that will become effective on November 29, 2022 at 5:01 p.m. EST, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). On November 30, 2022, the Common Stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on Nasdaq under the existing symbol “FUV.”.

The reverse split is primarily intended to bring Arcimoto into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the reverse split will be 039587209.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2496608 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arcimoto Inc. stands at 15.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.11%.

The market cap for FUV stock reached $22.85 million, with 44.96 million shares outstanding and 38.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 971.36K shares, FUV reached a trading volume of 2496608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has FUV stock performed recently?

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.14. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -41.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.91 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9503, while it was recorded at 0.4077 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3211 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1021.78 and a Gross Margin at -290.97. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1084.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.86.

Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.10% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,172,171, which is approximately 97.948% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,527,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in FUV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.22 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 2,723,989 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,421,621 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 3,212,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,358,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 356,133 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,857 shares during the same period.