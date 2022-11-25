American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell -36.75% so far this year. What now?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] gained 2.41% or 0.09 points to close at $3.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3791599 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.71, the shares rose to $3.84 and dropped to $3.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMWL points out that the company has recorded 17.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, AMWL reached to a volume of 3791599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

Trading performance analysis for AMWL stock

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $491 million, or 54.40% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,327,912, which is approximately 3.958% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,054,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.79 million in AMWL stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $66.96 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly -2.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 11,817,297 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,264,593 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 108,463,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,545,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 954,309 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,979,379 shares during the same period.