Yoshiharu Global Co. [NASDAQ: YOSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.90%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Yoshiharu Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq:YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.91 million, with 12.94 million shares outstanding and 3.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, YOSH stock reached a trading volume of 145299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yoshiharu Global Co. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

YOSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.17 for Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3420, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Yoshiharu Global Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.45 and a Gross Margin at +3.28. Yoshiharu Global Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.94.

Yoshiharu Global Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of YOSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YOSH stocks are: KAMUNTING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 60.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in YOSH stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $70000.0 in YOSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Yoshiharu Global Co. [NASDAQ:YOSH] by around 170,929 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YOSH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,929 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.