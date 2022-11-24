Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] Is Currently -2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ: YTRA] loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $2.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that YTRA: Yatra Online Received Clearance from SEBI for its IPO.

By Lisa Thompson.

If compared to the average trading volume of 180.18K shares, YTRA reached a trading volume of 184429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTRA shares is $4.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Yatra Online Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Yatra Online Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on YTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatra Online Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for YTRA stock

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, YTRA shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +25.14. Yatra Online Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.51.

Yatra Online Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]

There are presently around $87 million, or 71.40% of YTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YTRA stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 12,170,301, which is approximately 0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 11.59% of the total institutional ownership; ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,777,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.0 million in YTRA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $12.32 million in YTRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatra Online Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ:YTRA] by around 1,670,171 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 883,257 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 29,439,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,993,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YTRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,150 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 244,990 shares during the same period.