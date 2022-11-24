Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] Is Currently 6.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 6.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.47. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Wrap Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Ongoing Successful Transition to Next Generation BolaWrap 150 Drives Sequentially Improved Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 125268 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wrap Technologies Inc. stands at 18.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.87%.

The market cap for WRAP stock reached $82.03 million, with 41.09 million shares outstanding and 25.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 127.10K shares, WRAP reached a trading volume of 125268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRAP shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Wrap Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on WRAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has WRAP stock performed recently?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.90. With this latest performance, WRAP shares gained by 99.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.20 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.63, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Insider trade positions for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.90% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,051,850, which is approximately -0.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; US BANCORP DE, holding 501,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in WRAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly -0.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 281,302 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 556,841 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 3,173,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,011,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,981 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 92,051 shares during the same period.