TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TFFP] loss -6.25% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2022 that TFF Pharmaceuticals Prices $10.675 Million Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

TFF Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for clinical trials, research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 25.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.96 million with the latest information. TFFP stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.4926.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.37K shares, TFFP reached a trading volume of 183287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFFP shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFFP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TFFP stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TFFP shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 189.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFFP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

Trading performance analysis for TFFP stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, TFFP shares dropped by -53.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.58 for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0512, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0687 for the last 200 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.22.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]

There are presently around $7 million, or 16.70% of TFFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFFP stocks are: DRW SECURITIES, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRW SECURITIES, LLC, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in TFFP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.17 million in TFFP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TFFP] by around 1,304,911 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 292,643 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,633,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,231,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFFP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,038,262 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,757 shares during the same period.