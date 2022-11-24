Spire Inc. [NYSE: SR] gained 0.50% or 0.37 points to close at $73.66 with a heavy trading volume of 228216 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Spire Reports FY22 4th Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today reported results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30. Highlights include:.

A narrower fourth quarter loss of $7.1 million ($0.20 per diluted share) compared to a loss of $9.9 million ($0.26 per share) in fiscal 2021. On a net economic earnings (NEE) per share basis, the fourth quarter losses were $0.66 this year and $0.32 a year ago. .

It opened the trading session at $73.09, the shares rose to $73.78 and dropped to $72.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SR points out that the company has recorded -5.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 291.13K shares, SR reached to a volume of 228216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spire Inc. [SR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SR shares is $72.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spire Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Spire Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on SR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for SR stock

Spire Inc. [SR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, SR shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Spire Inc. [SR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.34, while it was recorded at 71.77 for the last single week of trading, and 71.07 for the last 200 days.

Spire Inc. [SR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spire Inc. [SR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.57 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Spire Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27.

Spire Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Spire Inc. [SR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spire Inc. go to 4.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spire Inc. [SR]

There are presently around $3,353 million, or 89.00% of SR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SR stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 7,208,278, which is approximately 10.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.96% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,275,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.27 million in SR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $398.63 million in SR stock with ownership of nearly 2.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spire Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Spire Inc. [NYSE:SR] by around 2,022,050 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 1,769,972 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 41,731,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,524,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,550 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 494,956 shares during the same period.