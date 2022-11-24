Rain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RAIN] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.7833 during the day while it closed the day at $8.00. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 26.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RAIN stock has inclined by 20.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 261.99% and lost -37.89% year-on date.

The market cap for RAIN stock reached $264.72 million, with 26.57 million shares outstanding and 23.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.32K shares, RAIN reached a trading volume of 122771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIN shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Rain Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Rain Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on RAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rain Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.58. With this latest performance, RAIN shares gained by 47.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 261.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.37.

Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

There are presently around $115 million, or 61.70% of RAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAIN stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,526,729, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,483,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.87 million in RAIN stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $18.61 million in RAIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rain Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Rain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RAIN] by around 509,597 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 109,970 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,761,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,380,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAIN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,236 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 50,089 shares during the same period.