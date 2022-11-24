MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.47 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that BETMGM SUPPORTS NEW RESEARCH INITIATIVE ON THE IMPACT OF ADVERTISING ON PROBLEM GAMBLING.

Leading Gaming Operator Partners with International Center for Responsible Gaming.

The International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) announced that it has received a $180,000 grant from BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming company, in support of the organization’s research and education on responsible gambling and the impact advertising has on problem gambling.

MGM Resorts International stock is now -20.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $35.73 and lowest of $35.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.00, which means current price is +34.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5383355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.42, while it was recorded at 36.41 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $9,309 million, or 68.80% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,442,775, which is approximately -7.712% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,695,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.03 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $644.77 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 44,231,535 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 51,464,945 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 166,763,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,460,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,316,820 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,150,599 shares during the same period.