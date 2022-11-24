KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] traded at a low on 11/23/22, posting a -1.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.71. The company report on November 18, 2022 that KemPharm Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) for the Treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH).

Phase 2 clinical trial investigating KP1077 in patients with IH expected to initiate prior to year-end 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 124725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KemPharm Inc. stands at 6.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for KMPH stock reached $155.81 million, with 34.49 million shares outstanding and 30.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.89K shares, KMPH reached a trading volume of 124725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMPH shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for KemPharm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on KMPH stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KMPH shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

How has KMPH stock performed recently?

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, KMPH shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.18 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.98 and a Gross Margin at +91.92. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.87.

KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Insider trade positions for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

There are presently around $32 million, or 22.80% of KMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,380,638, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 847,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 million in KMPH stocks shares; and HEALTHINVEST PARTNERS AB, currently with $3.53 million in KMPH stock with ownership of nearly 11.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 217,638 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 719,868 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 5,760,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,697,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,519 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 239,919 shares during the same period.