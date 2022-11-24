Charah Solutions Inc. [NYSE: CHRA] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Charah Solutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results, Leadership Changes, Sale of $30 Million of Series B Preferred Stock and a Reverse Stock Split.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, leadership changes, the sale of Series B Preferred Stock and a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock.

“With our newly fortified balance sheet, strengthened leadership and expected growth in demand for our ESG solutions, Charah Solutions is positioned to grow,” said Jonathan Batarseh, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Charah Solutions. “Every day, Charah Solutions improves our communities through producing sustainable environment solutions for our customers by remediating environmental risks and recycling what was previously considered unusable. These innovative solutions have and will continue to create tailwinds for our business. From mid-August through mid-November, we secured $42 million in new contract awards from new and existing customers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 126.01K shares, CHRA reached a trading volume of 273291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRA shares is $1.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Charah Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Charah Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CHRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charah Solutions Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

How has CHRA stock performed recently?

Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.52. With this latest performance, CHRA shares dropped by -39.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.75 for Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6907, while it was recorded at 0.8574 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4228 for the last 200 days.

Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Charah Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]

There are presently around $11 million, or 81.70% of CHRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRA stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 2,888,889, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,471,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 million in CHRA stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $2.41 million in CHRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Charah Solutions Inc. [NYSE:CHRA] by around 359,776 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,195,171 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,601,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,156,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,559 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 135,060 shares during the same period.