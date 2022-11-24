Asure Software Inc. [NASDAQ: ASUR] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.99 at the close of the session, up 0.13%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Asure Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Asure Software Inc. stock is now 2.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASUR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.121 and lowest of $7.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.98, which means current price is +64.07% above from all time high which was touched on 11/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 69.18K shares, ASUR reached a trading volume of 223926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asure Software Inc. [ASUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASUR shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Asure Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $12 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Asure Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on ASUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asure Software Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASUR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ASUR stock performed recently?

Asure Software Inc. [ASUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, ASUR shares gained by 38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.33 for Asure Software Inc. [ASUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Asure Software Inc. [ASUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Asure Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Asure Software Inc. [ASUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Asure Software Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Asure Software Inc. [ASUR]

There are presently around $101 million, or 62.80% of ASUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASUR stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,470,624, which is approximately 1.84% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 1,554,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.42 million in ASUR stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.16 million in ASUR stock with ownership of nearly -7.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asure Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Asure Software Inc. [NASDAQ:ASUR] by around 588,395 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,020,055 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,982,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,591,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASUR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,454 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 45 shares during the same period.