Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] closed the trading session at $72.17. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Ambarella and INVO Tech Deliver Driver and Occupant Monitoring System for Mass Production of GAC Motor SUVs.

INVO Tech’s Cockpit Super Sensory Interactive System, based on Ambarella’s CV25AQ AI Perception System-on-Chip, has been mass-produced and delivered on GAC Motor SUVs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.43 percent and weekly performance of 10.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 650.15K shares, AMBA reached to a volume of 412913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $102.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $205 to $175, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMBA stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMBA shares from 230 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 50.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

AMBA stock trade performance evaluation

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.96. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 30.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.07, while it was recorded at 71.89 for the last single week of trading, and 79.84 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambarella Inc. go to 9.42%.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,208 million, or 82.20% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,673,180, which is approximately -6.566% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,511,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.4 million in AMBA stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $116.7 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly -1.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 4,603,284 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 3,658,261 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 22,330,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,592,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,718,157 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,525 shares during the same period.