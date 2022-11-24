Wedbush slashes price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] – find out why.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMAB] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.43 during the day while it closed the day at $4.29. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Y-mAbs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Q3 2022 DANYELZA® record product revenues of $12.5 million, YoY growth of 40% and 28% sequential increase compared to Q2 2022.

DANYELZA marketing authorization granted in Israel; regulatory filing submitted in Brazil.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 9.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YMAB stock has declined by -74.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.94% and lost -73.53% year-on date.

The market cap for YMAB stock reached $181.38 million, with 43.72 million shares outstanding and 38.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.98K shares, YMAB reached a trading volume of 477805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMAB shares is $13.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on YMAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

YMAB stock trade performance evaluation

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, YMAB shares dropped by -71.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -330.78 and a Gross Margin at +92.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.06.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $101 million, or 65.40% of YMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,897,394, which is approximately -2.649% of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 2,531,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.86 million in YMAB stocks shares; and SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $9.41 million in YMAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMAB] by around 1,272,618 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,464,728 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,849,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,586,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMAB stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 605,554 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 125,790 shares during the same period.