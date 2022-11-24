Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ryder System Inc. [R]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ryder System Inc. [NYSE: R] gained 0.72% or 0.67 points to close at $93.93 with a heavy trading volume of 466616 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/.

It opened the trading session at $92.81, the shares rose to $94.69 and dropped to $92.335, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for R points out that the company has recorded 20.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 643.09K shares, R reached to a volume of 466616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ryder System Inc. [R]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for R shares is $88.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on R stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ryder System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ryder System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $90, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on R stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryder System Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for R stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.20.

Trading performance analysis for R stock

Ryder System Inc. [R] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, R shares gained by 25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for R stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Ryder System Inc. [R]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.85, while it was recorded at 91.32 for the last single week of trading, and 76.93 for the last 200 days.

Ryder System Inc. [R]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryder System Inc. [R] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.36 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Ryder System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88.

Ryder System Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ryder System Inc. [R]

There are presently around $4,084 million, or 88.10% of R stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of R stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,679,268, which is approximately 1.772% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,050,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.35 million in R stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.14 million in R stock with ownership of nearly -2.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Ryder System Inc. [NYSE:R] by around 3,115,711 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 5,204,429 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 35,155,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,475,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. R stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 956,106 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,837,818 shares during the same period.