Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE: DPZ] jumped around 15.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $391.74 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Domino’s® to Roll Out Nationwide Fleet of 800 Chevy Bolt® Electric Vehicles.

Pizza company is offering the same great delivery, with zero emissions.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is electrifying pizza delivery! More than 100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles are arriving at select franchise and corporate stores throughout the U.S. this month, with an additional 700 rolling out in the coming months, making it the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country. To see an interactive map of how many Domino’s Chevy Bolt EVs are currently in each state and how many are coming soon, visit dominos.com/evfleet.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock is now -30.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DPZ Stock saw the intraday high of $392.00 and lowest of $378.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 567.57, which means current price is +30.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 779.25K shares, DPZ reached a trading volume of 486407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPZ shares is $377.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $460 to $430. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $430 to $385, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DPZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domino’s Pizza Inc. is set at 11.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPZ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has DPZ stock performed recently?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, DPZ shares gained by 19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.67 for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.31, while it was recorded at 376.05 for the last single week of trading, and 374.74 for the last 200 days.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +38.74. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. go to 8.79%.

Insider trade positions for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]

There are presently around $12,931 million, or 94.30% of DPZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,902,745, which is approximately 0.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,324,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in DPZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $596.74 million in DPZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE:DPZ] by around 5,394,561 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 7,815,175 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 19,799,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,009,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPZ stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,131,514 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,498,010 shares during the same period.