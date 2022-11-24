Wall Street Analyst Resumed Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE: DECK] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $378.78 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Deckers Brands Gifts Van and $80,000 to United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Deckers Brands recently gifted a van, artfully designed by their team, to the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC), which will be used to transport food to feed families in the local community. In addition, Deckers granted UBGC $80,000 as part of their Deckers Gives’ annual grants program to support the organization’s work with children throughout Santa Barbara County. Uplifting youth is a key priority for Deckers, and they are proud to partner with organizations like the United Boys and Girls Clubs.

“We’re always looking for impactful ways to give back, and our longstanding partnership with United Boys and Girls Clubs is so meaningful to us. Helping them fulfill such a need, in turn allows us to play a part in ensuring our community thrives and empowers the next generation of leaders,” says Michelle Apodaca, Director of Deckers Gives.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation represents 26.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.42 billion with the latest information. DECK stock price has been found in the range of $369.62 to $382.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 415.98K shares, DECK reached a trading volume of 386388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DECK shares is $407.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on DECK stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DECK shares from 350 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deckers Outdoor Corporation is set at 16.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DECK in the course of the last twelve months was 158.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for DECK stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, DECK shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.03, while it was recorded at 368.33 for the last single week of trading, and 297.63 for the last 200 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.90 and a Gross Margin at +49.55. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.61.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]

There are presently around $10,051 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DECK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,979,619, which is approximately -0.967% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,431,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $920.92 million in DECK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $848.24 million in DECK stock with ownership of nearly -2.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deckers Outdoor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE:DECK] by around 3,258,629 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 2,907,417 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 20,368,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,534,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DECK stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,911 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 380,758 shares during the same period.