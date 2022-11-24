Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hallador Energy Company [NASDAQ: HNRG] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.60 during the day while it closed the day at $9.14. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Pays Down 34% of Outstanding Bank Debt.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Q3 was a transitional quarter for Hallador. We signed materially higher priced contracts and expanded our production capacity to take advantage of higher market prices. Subsequent to Q3, in October, we completed the acquisition of the Merom Generating Station which positions Hallador uniquely by providing new revenue streams and a platform for future potential investment including new generation and energy storage. During the quarter and subsequently, we were also able to fulfill our goal of deleveraging our balance sheet by reducing our bank debt by $44 million, 34% of our outstanding balance.”.

Hallador Energy Company stock has also gained 11.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HNRG stock has inclined by 25.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 105.86% and gained 271.54% year-on date.

The market cap for HNRG stock reached $305.55 million, with 32.98 million shares outstanding and 24.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.18K shares, HNRG reached a trading volume of 386142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Hallador Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Hallador Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on HNRG stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for HNRG shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hallador Energy Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

HNRG stock trade performance evaluation

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.74. With this latest performance, HNRG shares gained by 27.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.96 for Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.37 and a Gross Margin at +2.71. Hallador Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Hallador Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80 million, or 43.80% of HNRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNRG stocks are: CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,181,642, which is approximately 6.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 986,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 million in HNRG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $7.95 million in HNRG stock with ownership of nearly 35.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hallador Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Hallador Energy Company [NASDAQ:HNRG] by around 539,742 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 890,498 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,272,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,702,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNRG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,590 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 141,531 shares during the same period.