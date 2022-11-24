Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $37.45 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

If compared to the average trading volume of 447.33K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 405037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $56.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SAGE stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SAGE shares from 78 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 333.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.04.

Trading performance analysis for SAGE stock

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, SAGE shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.77, while it was recorded at 36.14 for the last single week of trading, and 36.14 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7306.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7258.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.98.

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

There are presently around $1,929 million, or 88.90% of SAGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,317,534, which is approximately 5.696% of the company’s market cap and around 12.52% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,932,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.72 million in SAGE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $180.59 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly 13.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 3,903,464 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 3,958,221 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 43,646,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,508,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,020 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,712 shares during the same period.