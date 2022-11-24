Wall Street Analyst Initiated Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RELL] price surged by 2.69 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands RF & Microwave Portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor.

With their headquarters located in Singapore, Gallium Semiconductor is an innovative supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G communication networks as well as aerospace, defense, industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The agreement aligns with both companies’ commitment to providing high performing, high efficiency RF GaN products.

A sum of 274241 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 200.21K shares. Richardson Electronics Ltd. shares reached a high of $25.00 and dropped to a low of $23.34 until finishing in the latest session at $24.46.

The one-year RELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]:

Feltl & Co. have made an estimate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Richardson Electronics Ltd. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

RELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, RELL shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 23.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Richardson Electronics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.65.

Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

RELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $181 million, or 71.90% of RELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELL stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 976,675, which is approximately -2.007% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 959,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.48 million in RELL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $19.72 million in RELL stock with ownership of nearly -2.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Richardson Electronics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Richardson Electronics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RELL] by around 1,873,794 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 331,359 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,180,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,385,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,177,210 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,730 shares during the same period.