Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atkore Inc. [ATKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atkore Inc. [NYSE: ATKR] slipped around -2.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $119.00 at the close of the session, down -2.19%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Atkore Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference.

Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:45 am Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, February 17, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 462.38K shares, ATKR reached a trading volume of 475662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATKR shares is $111.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Atkore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Atkore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATKR stock. On November 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATKR shares from 39 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atkore Inc. is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATKR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Atkore Inc. [ATKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.76. With this latest performance, ATKR shares gained by 26.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Atkore Inc. [ATKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.74, while it was recorded at 114.89 for the last single week of trading, and 95.32 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atkore Inc. [ATKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.29. Atkore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.69.

Return on Total Capital for ATKR is now 55.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atkore Inc. [ATKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.56. Additionally, ATKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atkore Inc. [ATKR] managed to generate an average of $144,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Atkore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atkore Inc. go to -2.51%.

There are presently around $4,912 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,759,562, which is approximately -2.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,239,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.5 million in ATKR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $308.08 million in ATKR stock with ownership of nearly -19.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atkore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Atkore Inc. [NYSE:ATKR] by around 4,316,028 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 3,623,917 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 33,337,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,277,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATKR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,610 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 461,055 shares during the same period.