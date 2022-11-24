Wall Street Analyst Initiated Allego N.V. [ALLG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allego N.V. [NYSE: ALLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.52%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Allego Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results Demonstrating Strong Execution and Development Activities.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Third quarter 2022 revenues increased 105.0% over the prior year period to €22.3 million, largely driven by a doubling of charging and services revenues.

Total energy sold was 37.0 gigawatt hour (GWh), an increase of 81.0% over the prior-year period.

Over the last 12 months, ALLG stock dropped by -58.99%. The one-year Allego N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.88. The average equity rating for ALLG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 267.18 million shares outstanding and 267.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 271.40K shares, ALLG stock reached a trading volume of 129852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allego N.V. [ALLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLG shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Allego N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Allego N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allego N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67.

ALLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Allego N.V. [ALLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.52. With this latest performance, ALLG shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Allego N.V. [ALLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Allego N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allego N.V. [ALLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -364.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.55. Allego N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.46.

Allego N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Allego N.V. [ALLG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Allego N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Allego N.V. [NYSE:ALLG] by around 2,100,519 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,489,679 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 20,034,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,624,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,395 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 272,781 shares during the same period.