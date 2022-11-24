Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] moved up 1.62: Why It’s Important

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Voyager Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

– Voyager’s TRACERTM capsid platform validated by Pfizer option exercise -.

– Data characterizing a novel receptor and demonstrating low-dose potential further validate TRACER -.

A sum of 139963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 160.64K shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.93 and dropped to a low of $5.54 until finishing in the latest session at $5.66.

The one-year VYGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.53. The average equity rating for VYGR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYGR shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $18 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on VYGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VYGR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

VYGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, VYGR shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -189.81. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.27.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130 million, or 61.20% of VYGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGR stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 5,428,933, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,753,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.91 million in VYGR stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $19.22 million in VYGR stock with ownership of nearly 32.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYGR] by around 2,213,676 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,288,256 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,496,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,998,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 516,990 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 532,431 shares during the same period.