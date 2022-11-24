Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] Is Currently 4.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE: RBOT] price surged by 4.70 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Vicarious Surgical Partners with Renowned Surgeon to Successfully Perform Two Cadaveric Ventral Hernia Procedures.

Surgeon Igor Belyansky, M.D., performs two successful cadaveric ventral hernia repairs using the Beta 2 Vicarious System.

Highlights to be showcased at Vicarious Surgical’s Beta 2 Demonstration Day on December 6th, 2022.

A sum of 230060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 173.87K shares. Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares reached a high of $3.80 and dropped to a low of $3.54 until finishing in the latest session at $3.79.

The one-year RBOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.13. The average equity rating for RBOT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBOT shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RBOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicarious Surgical Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

RBOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, RBOT shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vicarious Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150 million, or 38.90% of RBOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBOT stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 20,956,122, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,893,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.97 million in RBOT stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $9.85 million in RBOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE:RBOT] by around 790,265 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 749,814 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 37,999,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,539,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBOT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,204 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 418,371 shares during the same period.