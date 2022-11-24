Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: VTYX] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will provide a company overview during fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Event: 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate: Tuesday, November 29, 2022Time: 1:00-1:20 PM ET.

A sum of 293261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 675.13K shares. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $28.30 and dropped to a low of $26.92 until finishing in the latest session at $27.84.

The one-year VTYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.23. The average equity rating for VTYX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $51.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on VTYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68.

VTYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, VTYX shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 19.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.41.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,094 million, or 99.80% of VTYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,011,536, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 4,312,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.07 million in VTYX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $96.64 million in VTYX stock with ownership of nearly -10.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:VTYX] by around 11,115,355 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,465,529 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,710,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,291,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTYX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,230,940 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 219,422 shares during the same period.