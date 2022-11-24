Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ: UPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.36%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On July 15, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(a)(1) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was provided 180 calendar days, or until January 11, 2023 to regain compliance.

Over the last 12 months, UPC stock dropped by -35.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.42 million, with 21.75 million shares outstanding and 9.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.43K shares, UPC stock reached a trading volume of 290569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

UPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, UPC shares gained by 54.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.31 for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9423, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9577 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +52.38. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.88.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of UPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,910, which is approximately 6.774% of the company’s market cap and around 57.38% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in UPC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $14000.0 in UPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ:UPC] by around 10,404 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 255,831 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 222,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,014 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 255,831 shares during the same period.