Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] is -36.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE: TPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.73%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Tutor Perini Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Strong operating cash flow of $72.6 million in Q3 2022 compared to usage of $21.3 million in Q3 2021.

Record year-to-date operating cash flow of $251.3 million, the largest nine-month result since the merger between Tutor-Saliba Corporation and Perini Corporation in 2008.

Over the last 12 months, TPC stock dropped by -44.16%. The one-year Tutor Perini Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.91. The average equity rating for TPC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $394.98 million, with 51.40 million shares outstanding and 41.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 378.11K shares, TPC stock reached a trading volume of 184067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPC shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tutor Perini Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Tutor Perini Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tutor Perini Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, TPC shares gained by 15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tutor Perini Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +10.05. Tutor Perini Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.88.

Tutor Perini Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tutor Perini Corporation go to 10.00%.

Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $269 million, or 67.40% of TPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,225,053, which is approximately 5.244% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 3,197,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.07 million in TPC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.97 million in TPC stock with ownership of nearly -19.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tutor Perini Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE:TPC] by around 3,865,740 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,000,053 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,416,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,282,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,818 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,419 shares during the same period.