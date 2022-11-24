The Vita Coco Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COCO] closed the trading session at $11.53 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.65, while the highest price level was $11.57. The company report on November 9, 2022 that The Vita Coco Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net Sales of $124 Million, up 7% from Prior Year Driven by Strong 14% Growth of Vita Coco Coconut Water.

Gross Margin of 26.3% Represents Continued Sequential Improvement over 90 Basis Points from Prior Quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.22 percent and weekly performance of 8.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 283.52K shares, COCO reached to a volume of 266913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COCO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on COCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Vita Coco Company Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

COCO stock trade performance evaluation

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, COCO shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Vita Coco Company Inc. go to 26.50%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $156 million, or 55.60% of COCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCO stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,164,836, which is approximately -17.844% of the company’s market cap and around 40.00% of the total institutional ownership; LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, holding 1,693,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.52 million in COCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.57 million in COCO stock with ownership of nearly 11.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in The Vita Coco Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COCO] by around 3,643,301 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,384,025 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,482,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,509,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,156,055 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 529,238 shares during the same period.