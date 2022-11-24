The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ: PLCE] loss -4.58% on the last trading session, reaching $39.60 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Gymboree and Mandy Moore Spread Joy and Give Back to Communities this Holiday Season.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Leading Children’s Specialty Retailer Supports Families in Need across the Nation through Continued Partnership with Delivering Good.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America, today announced a continued collaboration between Gymboree and actress, singer and philanthropist, Mandy Moore for the 2022 Holiday season. With the goal of spreading holiday cheer, while helping children and families look and feel their best, Gymboree, in partnership with Mandy Moore, will donate over $500,000 worth of clothing and launch a number of filled-to-the-brim Gymboree branded wardrobe closets to families in need across the country through their partnership with national nonprofit, Delivering Good. Located in deserving neighborhoods, these Gymboree branded wardrobe closets will be stocked throughout the year with the brand’s newest arrivals, encouraging confidence and self-expression among children in the communities.

If compared to the average trading volume of 492.76K shares, PLCE reached a trading volume of 394883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLCE shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Children’s Place Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Children’s Place Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on PLCE stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLCE shares from 120 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Children’s Place Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLCE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for PLCE stock

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, PLCE shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.44, while it was recorded at 39.76 for the last single week of trading, and 45.76 for the last 200 days.

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.52. The Children’s Place Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 117.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.19.

The Children’s Place Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Children’s Place Inc. go to -7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]

There are presently around $516 million, or 95.00% of PLCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,073,841, which is approximately -0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,307,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.77 million in PLCE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.74 million in PLCE stock with ownership of nearly -3.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Children’s Place Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ:PLCE] by around 1,641,461 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 2,353,907 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,033,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,028,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLCE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,516 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 435,335 shares during the same period.