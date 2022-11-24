Symbotic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.54%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Symbotic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue of $244 Million (167% Growth Year Over Year).

Over the last 12 months, SYM stock rose by 22.69%. The one-year Symbotic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.9. The average equity rating for SYM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $634.34 million, with 552.06 million shares outstanding and 28.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.39K shares, SYM stock reached a trading volume of 397831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Symbotic Inc. [SYM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYM shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Symbotic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Symbotic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Symbotic Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1222.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93.

SYM Stock Performance Analysis:

Symbotic Inc. [SYM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.54. With this latest performance, SYM shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Symbotic Inc. [SYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.65, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Symbotic Inc. Fundamentals:

Symbotic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Symbotic Inc. [SYM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $331 million, or 41.90% of SYM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYM stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 20,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.44 million in SYM stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $24.44 million in SYM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Symbotic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Symbotic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYM] by around 1,183,665 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,028,801 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 24,846,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,059,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 870,261 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 516,930 shares during the same period.