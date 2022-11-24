SurgePays Inc. [SURG] is 199.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SurgePays Inc. [NASDAQ: SURG] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.05 at the close of the session, up 3.77%. The company report on November 18, 2022 that SurgePays Announces Closing on $25 Million Senior Credit Facility.

Non-dilutive Installment Sale Agreement for Cash Flow Positive Growth.

SurgePays Inc. stock is now 199.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SURG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.10 and lowest of $5.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.30, which means current price is +243.75% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 116.49K shares, SURG reached a trading volume of 128630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SurgePays Inc. [SURG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SURG shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SURG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SurgePays Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 118.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has SURG stock performed recently?

SurgePays Inc. [SURG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.86. With this latest performance, SURG shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for SurgePays Inc. [SURG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

SurgePays Inc. [SURG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SurgePays Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for SurgePays Inc. [SURG]

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.20% of SURG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 408,942, which is approximately 32.741% of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; EAM INVESTORS, LLC, holding 239,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in SURG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.61 million in SURG stock with ownership of nearly 18.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SurgePays Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in SurgePays Inc. [NASDAQ:SURG] by around 290,774 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 146,601 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 579,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,253 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,261 shares during the same period.