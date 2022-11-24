Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] gain 32.21% so far this year. What now?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STRM] gained 7.07% or 0.13 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 193168 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that West Coast Academic Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™.

Chooses Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis to Improve Financial Performance.

It opened the trading session at $1.81, the shares rose to $2.01 and dropped to $1.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STRM points out that the company has recorded 57.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.61K shares, STRM reached to a volume of 193168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2015, representing the official price target for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6.50, while Hilliard Lyons kept a Buy rating on STRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for STRM stock

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.22. With this latest performance, STRM shares gained by 34.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4646, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4492 for the last 200 days.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.02 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]

There are presently around $32 million, or 33.60% of STRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRM stocks are: TAMARACK ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 4,930,882, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,066,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 million in STRM stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3.19 million in STRM stock with ownership of nearly -2.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STRM] by around 5,098,953 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 294,277 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,972,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,366,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,032,567 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 65,902 shares during the same period.