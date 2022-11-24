Stephens lifts OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OncoCyte Corporation [NASDAQ: OCX] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.48 during the day while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Oncocyte Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

OncoCyte Corporation stock has also gained 22.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCX stock has declined by -47.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.44% and lost -78.06% year-on date.

The market cap for OCX stock reached $54.74 million, with 118.61 million shares outstanding and 113.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.69K shares, OCX reached a trading volume of 119807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCX shares is $1.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for OncoCyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for OncoCyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.10, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoCyte Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

OCX stock trade performance evaluation

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.97. With this latest performance, OCX shares dropped by -38.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6928, while it was recorded at 0.4430 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0097 for the last 200 days.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] shares currently have an operating margin of -563.75 and a Gross Margin at -6.59. OncoCyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -829.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.63.

OncoCyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 59.70% of OCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 23,353,697, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 18,056,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 million in OCX stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $3.69 million in OCX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoCyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in OncoCyte Corporation [NASDAQ:OCX] by around 261,043 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,774,631 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 63,153,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,189,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,782 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 479,920 shares during the same period.