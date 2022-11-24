Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] fell -83.31% so far this year. What now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: STBX] price surged by 3.21 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of US$21.5 million Initial Public Offering Including Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,375,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share, including 375,000 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2022 under the ticker symbol “STBX.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$21.5 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

A sum of 147318 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.58 and dropped to a low of $2.3001 until finishing in the latest session at $2.57.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for STBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

STBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.58 and a Gross Margin at +98.11. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 308.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 61.29.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [STBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of STBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STBX stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 72,523, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 64.44% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in STBX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $45000.0 in STBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:STBX] by around 140,545 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STBX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,545 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.