Sonendo Inc. [NYSE: SONX] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.47. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Sonendo, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 30th at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: investor.sonendo.com.

Sonendo Inc. stock has also gained 19.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SONX stock has inclined by 109.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.86% and lost -57.12% year-on date.

The market cap for SONX stock reached $116.09 million, with 49.76 million shares outstanding and 41.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 518.04K shares, SONX reached a trading volume of 108795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonendo Inc. [SONX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sonendo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonendo Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

SONX stock trade performance evaluation

Sonendo Inc. [SONX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.32. With this latest performance, SONX shares gained by 60.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Sonendo Inc. [SONX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Sonendo Inc. [SONX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sonendo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Sonendo Inc. [SONX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 42.10% of SONX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 5,994,439, which is approximately 236.028% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,684,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.1 million in SONX stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $4.03 million in SONX stock with ownership of nearly -50.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Sonendo Inc. [NYSE:SONX] by around 10,718,387 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,765,284 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,553,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,037,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,131,156 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,937,218 shares during the same period.