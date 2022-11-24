So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] closed the trading session at $0.65. The company report on November 18, 2022 that So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.62 percent and weekly performance of 6.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 310.99K shares, SY reached to a volume of 144703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about So-Young International Inc. [SY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SY shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

SY stock trade performance evaluation

So-Young International Inc. [SY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, SY shares gained by 21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6450, while it was recorded at 0.6417 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1695 for the last 200 days.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for So-Young International Inc. [SY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for So-Young International Inc. go to 8.91%.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 65.10% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: MATRIX CHINA MANAGEMENT III, L.P. with ownership of 15,405,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 38.92% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 4,420,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in SY stocks shares; and TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD., currently with $1.99 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 82,804 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,763,019 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 27,099,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,945,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,248 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 538,717 shares during the same period.